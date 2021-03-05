Nishmah: The Journey

Nishmah’s pre-Passover women’s event returns Thursday, March 25 at 7:00pm! Join as we co-create a virtual protective tent in the wilderness and fill it with our voices, joy and light. Jewish storyteller, poet and educator, Jennifer Rudick Zunikoff, will engage participants with an immersive performance highlighting inspiring women in the Passover narrative. The event will also feature music from Lucy Greenbaum, Music and Youth Engagement Director at Congregation Shaare Emeth, plus some special surprise guests! This year’s Journey is co-chaired by Rabbi Rachel Bearman, Amy Bornstein and Rabbi Lori Levine.

Participants of all genders and faiths are welcome to learn more and register at nishmah.org. A $36 suggested donation is requested. An event link is provided 2-3 days before the event.

If you have questions, contact Larisa Klebe, Director of Nishmah, at 314.442.3111 or lklebe@jccstl.org.