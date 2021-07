Next Dor Fellowship

Next Dor is currently looking for two fellows between the ages of 21 and 35 to join our team starting this summer and fall!

Fellows plan events to strengthen the Jewish young adult community and live in the Central West End.

Flexible move in starting July 14th 2021 and September 6th 2021. The fellowship is a 5 hour/week commitment and rent and utilities are $200.

Please email helen@nextdorstl.com for more info.