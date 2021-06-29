JFS St. Louis Receives $35,000 Donation from The Factory

Jewish Family Services (JFS), which provides mental health and social services for all St. Louisans, recently received a $35,000 donation from a preview party hosted by the Staenberg Group at its new music club The Factory. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the JFS’ Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry.

The Factory is a $25 million, 52,000-square-foot music venue that recently opened at 17105 North Outer 40 Rd. in Chesterfield, Mo. The two-level building – which will feature 25 shows during the 2021 season and more than 160 shows in 2022 – can hold up to 3,000 guests and is available for corporate events and private parties. The Factory is one of the anchors in the 40-acre space called The District, an entertainment and dining complex created by owner Michael Staenberg and The Staenberg Group.

The preview party also raised funds for Feed My People, a Christian food pantry and help center. “The reason we chose one of the two food pantries to be the Jewish Food Pantry is because of the outstanding job that they do in a variety of areas within St. Louis County both west and north,” Staenberg said. “They have been around for over forty years, and they are very inclusive. You do not need to be Jewish to go there . . . Everyone is Welcome.”

Founded in 1871, JFS is a multiservice nonprofit that supports families and seniors, alleviates hunger, and improves mental health for all St. Louisans. The organization serves individuals and families in crisis, as well as helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community. JFS – which supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 area children, families, and seniors annually – provides hunger relief through its Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (HKJFP).

“Michael Staenberg has been a long-time supporter of JFS and our continuous efforts to serve the community,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Miriam Seidenfeld. “We truly appreciate his ability to bring people together and make this significant donation, which allows us to provide comprehensive assistance to those who are experiencing life’s challenges.”

For more information, call (314) 993-1000 or visit www.jfsstl.org.