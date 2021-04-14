JFS of St. Louis welcomes Brian Braunstein as Board President

Jewish Family Services (JFS) is pleased to welcome Brian Braunstein as board president for the 2021 – 2023 term. Brian has served on the JFS board since 2017. He ensured the successful implementation of the 2018-2021 strategic plan and oversaw a full governance review in 2020. As Assistant Vice President and Risk Management Counsel for Enterprise Holdings, Inc. and its multiple brands, Brian brings an expertise in risk management and strategic planning to the JFS Board. He holds a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University and a Bachelor of Science from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Through a comprehensive range of services, JFS provides a lifeline to individuals and families in crisis, helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community, and empowers children to thrive. Each year, JFS supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 children, families and seniors in our community. JFS looks forward to Brian’s leadership and experience as the organization continues to support families and seniors, alleviate hunger, and improve mental health in our community.