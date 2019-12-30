Last Call for Nominations for Women of Achievement

Nominations open. Deadline for submissions is Monday, JANUARY 13, 20120. Eligible nominees are outstanding female volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan area

and Metro East Illinois.

Whether it’s a volunteer who started a nonprofit organization to better the St. Louis community or a spouse, family member or friend who has decades of volunteerism to her name, Women of Achievement wants to hear about them.

Women of Achievement is currently calling for nominations for the 2020 Class of Honorees. The St. Louis Women of Achievement Award, which celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2020, is the oldest, ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women.

The deadline for receipt of nominations is midnight Monday, JANUARY 13, 2020. Online submissions and printable nomination forms with full details are available at http://woastl.org/nominate. Online submissions are preferred, and early submissions are also encouraged. Nominations may be submitted online, via email, postal mail or hand delivery.

Eligible individuals are female volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan area, including Metro East Illinois, who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career. Women of Achievement considers nominees with substantial volunteer impact in areas such as, but not limited to, education, arts, health and human services, youth and family, philanthropy, social justice and advocacy. Nominations of women representing diverse cultures, roles and accomplishments are encouraged. Self-nominations are accepted. Multiple nominations of the same individual are accepted.

The 10 honorees will be recognized at the 2020 Women of Achievement Luncheon on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. This year’s luncheon chair is Joni Karandjeff and the vice chair is Elizabeth Mannen. Presenting sponsors are KMOX Radio, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Ladue News.

For additional information about the awards, please visit www.woastl.org.